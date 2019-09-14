Highline Capital Management Holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Raised as Stock Value Declined; John G Ullman & Associates Has Cut Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $4.52 Million

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 54,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 85,675 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18M, down from 140,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 6.84 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 08/03/2018 – STADA MAY BE INTERESTED IF MERCK CHANGES SCOPE OF ASSET SALE; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health, Mavenclad in Focus — Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – Merck Provides Update on KEYNOTE-407 Trial; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA CEO Says 2018 Is a Year of Transition Towards Profitable Growth in 2019 (Video)

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 37,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 974,080 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.14 million, up from 936,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 584,356 shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 90,311 shares to 358,268 shares, valued at $16.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 98,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,000 shares, and has risen its stake in The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.52 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Share Stocks To Buy On Fed Uncertainty – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck (MRK) announces EC Approves its KEYTRUDA in Combination with Inlyta as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Canâ€™t Make Up Their Minds on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segment Wealth Management stated it has 17,346 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 262,307 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Stearns Financial Services Grp Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability owns 0.19% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 147,317 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Llc accumulated 7,728 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 7.43 million shares. Foundation Mngmt holds 5.67% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 330,729 shares. 1.19M are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Rocky Mountain Advisers has 0.65% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Argent Cap Management Lc invested in 8,960 shares. Cipher Cap Lp holds 1.09% or 153,186 shares. Moreover, Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has 1.69% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 159,638 shares. California-based Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ntv Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.43% or 17,901 shares. Robotti Robert holds 0.09% or 3,000 shares.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 150,000 shares to 503,288 shares, valued at $35.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 400,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 105,242 were reported by First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership. Hsbc Plc accumulated 16,504 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc stated it has 17,944 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Soroban Cap Prtnrs LP holds 3.19% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 2.79 million shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset, a California-based fund reported 3,150 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 27,251 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Huntington Comml Bank has 336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Finance Group Inc has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 30,672 were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Amer Century Cos reported 6,477 shares stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 194,554 shares. Dsam Prns (London) invested 0.47% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Clark Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 275,932 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. 28,487 W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares with value of $1.85M were bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $276,160 was bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Announces High Olefins Yield FCC Collaboration with TechnipFMC – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.