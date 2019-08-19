Highline Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by $10.46 Million as Stock Value Declined; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Market Valuation Declined While Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Decreased Its Holding by $768,636

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 151,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 610,063 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.31M, up from 458,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.25. About 108,430 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Says Three Patients In Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Study Had Positive Results — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Topline Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrating Superiority of Crysvita® (burosumab) Treatment to Oral Phosphate and Active Vitamin D in Children with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SAYS FDA OK’ED IND FOR DTX401 IN GSDIA; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X; 30/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB-TWZA) NOW; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761068 Company: ULTRAGENYX PHARM INC; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx Start Fill & Finish Collaboration for the US Commercial Supply of Drug Product; 17/04/2018 – FDA approves Ultragenyx’s treatment for rare type of rickets; 15/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrate Crysvita Improved Outcomes in Children With X-linked Hypophosphatemia

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 11,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 698,373 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.49M, down from 710,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 4.49M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scient (NYSE:TMO) by 7,538 shares to 445,292 shares, valued at $120.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 0.43% or 711,467 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.23% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 889,386 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 92,797 shares. Kempner Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 3.19% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). World Asset Management holds 51,973 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,599 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs Incorporated has 10,357 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Rhode Island-based Washington Tru Com has invested 0.23% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cibc Bancorporation Usa stated it has 0.32% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.09% or 116,300 shares. Raymond James And Associates, Florida-based fund reported 2.89 million shares. Mercer Advisers holds 0.17% or 3,891 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.60 million activity. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 22,619 shares. Crestwood Group Limited Co owns 32,708 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fin Ltd invested in 6,229 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fred Alger Management holds 0.05% or 178,008 shares. State Street holds 1.92 million shares. Advisors Asset Inc owns 15,151 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Laurion Mngmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 19,823 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 15,393 shares. Metropolitan Life New York owns 8,392 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Com has invested 0.02% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech stated it has 16,320 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 5,301 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt reported 9,378 shares stake.

