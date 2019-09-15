Highline Capital Management Has Upped Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Position by $6.72 Million; Intl Fcstone (INTL) Market Value Rose While Prudential Financial Has Decreased by $963,066 Its Position

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 24,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 75,933 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, down from 100,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $845.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 108,531 shares traded or 73.37% up from the average. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE; 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL); 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 17/05/2018 – FCStone hints at downward revisions for Brazil corn due to drought; 08/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 WINTER CORN CROP EST. CUT TO 60.5M TONS: FCSTONE; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCStone 2Q EPS $1.18; 08/03/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Honored as Best Independent FCM in 2018 CTA Intelligence Awards

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 4.43 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.15 million, up from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 1.31M shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 06/03/2018 CMC’s McCarthy Sees Markets Reacting Poorly to Cohn Resignation (Video); 23/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18483 – CMC Telcom – Evidentiary Hearing on June 19, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 15/05/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. 1Q Net Loss NT$450.7M Vs NT$520.6M; 10/05/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Apr Rev NT$697.8M Vs NT$787.6M; 17/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO CMC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – STRONG YEAR TO DATE PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN MAINTAINED THROUGHOUT FINAL QUARTER OF YEAR; 27/03/2018 – CMC BINARY REDUCTION IN REV WILL BE IMMATERIAL; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Parent Half-Year Earnings Forecasts

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 32,858 shares to 246,000 shares, valued at $69.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 538,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold CMC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 108.94 million shares or 5.22% more from 103.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). 63,091 are held by Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Llc. Millennium Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 959,557 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 85,585 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated owns 13.48 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) or 1.16 million shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has 32,552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 216,067 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 870,565 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 45,792 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 103,088 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 18,626 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 539,073 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Victory Mngmt has 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 55,309 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 29,256 shares to 167,364 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 47,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,289 shares, and has risen its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold INTL shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.92 million shares or 0.19% more from 12.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Punch & Assocs Inv Mgmt invested in 601,740 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 73 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 12,365 shares. Colony accumulated 0.01% or 5,200 shares. Invesco holds 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) or 183,082 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 33,519 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited accumulated 113,086 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated has 1,181 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Management owns 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 295 shares. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 6,251 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 35,433 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) or 906,688 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 32,733 shares.