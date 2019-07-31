Highline Capital Management Has Trimmed Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stake as Shares Declined; West Family Investments Decreased Its Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Stake by $1.53 Million; Stock Price Declined

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 241,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 277,183 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, down from 518,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $680.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 684,497 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 64,775 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 8.97% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 151,550 shares to 610,063 shares, valued at $42.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 316,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 EPS, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual EPS reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12 West Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.51% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 158,700 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 1.69M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Principal Grp Inc Inc holds 12,585 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 55,195 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd has 0.02% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 50,489 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 95,520 shares. Citigroup Inc has 15,156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 19,188 shares in its portfolio. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Blackrock accumulated 3.48 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 3,329 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. Another trade for 7,800 shares valued at $302,367 was made by Ciechanover Isaac E. on Saturday, February 9. $39,000 worth of stock was bought by DOBMEIER ERIC on Thursday, June 27. 1,500 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares with value of $57,020 were sold by Newell Joe.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.63M for 9.83 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.