Highline Capital Management Has Lowered Its Vale S A (VALE) Position by $13.44 Million as Share Price Rose; United Services Automobile Association Position in Mcdonald’s (MCD) Trimmed by $3.92 Million

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 20,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 685,378 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.15M, down from 706,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.45 million shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 984,224 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.85 million, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 23.77 million shares traded or 20.45% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 16/05/2018 – Biggest Major Currency Loss Signals Windfall for Iron King Vale; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – Prosecutors, Samarco to ask more time for disaster’s compensation plan; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS SEES INTERNATIONAL IRON ORE PRICE FLOOR AT AROUND $60 PER TONNE; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.59 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Vale Uses Brazil Kidnapping Ruling to Keep Executive Pay Secret; 29/05/2018 – VALE TO ANNOUNCE ORGANIC EXPANSION INVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL: CEO; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Vale’s New Dividend Policy Is Credit Positive

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 316,700 shares to 978,557 shares, valued at $57.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 53,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.17 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.