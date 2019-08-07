Highline Capital Management Has Lowered Its Vale S A (VALE) Position as Shares Rose; Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Increased Mastercard (MA) Position

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 4,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 229,694 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.08 million, up from 225,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $268.8. About 3.33M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 984,224 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.85 million, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 16.81M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS SEES INTERNATIONAL IRON ORE PRICE FLOOR AT AROUND $60 PER TONNE; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 29/03/2018 – VALE BOARD APPROVES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY: FILING; 22/05/2018 – Cobalt Stream May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 21/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF 2021 BONDS TENDER OFFER; 28/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES EARLY SALE OFF OF 4.375% 2022 NOTES TENDER OFFER; 16/05/2018 – Biggest Major Currency Loss Signals Windfall for Iron King Vale; 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s Vale posts weaker-than-expected 1st-qtr profit; 11/04/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator to reassess Yara-Vale fertilizer deal; 21/03/2018 – VALE SAYS $968.35M OF 2021 BONDS WERE VALIDLY OFFERED

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 316,700 shares to 978,557 shares, valued at $57.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 53,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $32.58 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 11,835 shares to 31,005 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 64,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,869 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).