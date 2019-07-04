Highline Capital Management Has Increased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake By $18.37 Million; Carter's, Inc. (CRI) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Carter’s (NYSE:CRI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Carter’s had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. See Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Da Davidson

17/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $99 Initiates Coverage On

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $102 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Reinitiate

27/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $103 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $118 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $111 Maintain

Highline Capital Management Llc increased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 47.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc acquired 316,700 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock rose 7.93%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 978,557 shares with $57.59 million value, up from 661,857 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $105.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 1.90M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 08/03/2018 – Puma Exploration Signs Red Brook Property Agreement With Rio Tinto Exploration Canada; 27/03/2018 – SEC: RIO TINTO, FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES CHARGED WITH FRAUD -; 28/03/2018 – SYDNEY/JAKARTA — Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto is selling off its last remaining coal mine, becoming the first major resource producer to exit the coal business as carbon emission concerns limit global demand growth; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q MINED COPPER OUTPUT 139.3K TONS; EST. 143K; 30/04/2018 – Australia Widens Lawsuit Against Rio Tinto, Former Executives Over Mozambique Debacle; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO DISCLOSES DETAILS OF THE $5.1 BILLION TAXES PAID IN 2017; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO HAS REVIEWED ARRANGEMENTS IT HAS WITH IMPACTED ENTITIES; 24/05/2018 – Whitehaven Coal Says Price for Remainder of Winchester South Project Consistent With Earlier Rio Deal; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells 80% Stake in Kestrel Mine for $2.25 Bln

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Regenxbio Inc stake by 378,007 shares to 180,605 valued at $10.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) stake by 1.03 million shares and now owns 984,224 shares. Voyager Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rio Tinto had 11 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Investec on Friday, February 8. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, February 12 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold Carter's, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,292 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd. Btim has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). 18,349 were accumulated by Raymond James And Assocs. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 88,063 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 549,726 shares. 3,500 were accumulated by Yorktown. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 18,398 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co accumulated 16 shares. Mariner Llc stated it has 3,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,063 were reported by Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Mai Cap Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). New York-based Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Daiwa Gru invested 0.01% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

