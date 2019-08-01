Highline Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Intelsat S A (I) as Market Value Rose; Jhl Capital Group Increases Stake in Tesla (Put) (TSLA)

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39 million, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $242.48. About 2.52M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 16/05/2018 – Soros, T. Rowe Top Tesla’s Most Notable Buyers List Last Quarter; 13/03/2018 – Volkswagen Vows to Overtake Tesla With World’s Largest Electric Car Fleet; 21/05/2018 – The Register: Tesla inches toward GPL compliance in low gear: Source code forcibly ejected into public; 24/05/2018 – Union accuses Tesla CEO Musk of threatening workers; 11/05/2018 – Field was responsible for development of new vehicles at Tesla, including the Model 3; 23/03/2018 – TSLA: #correction the @Tesla involved in crash with @Audi and a @MazdaUSA is a Model X, not S. Apologies; 11/05/2018 – Field’s leave of absence follows a string of executive departures from Tesla; 31/05/2018 – TESLA CONFIRMS MODEL S ACCIDENT IN BRUSSELS; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service downgrades Tesla’s credit, citing doubts about its Model 3 production schedule and saying it may have to borrow more in the near future; 02/05/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Tesla’s Quarterly Earnings Results in Real Time

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 734,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 774,876 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 335,337 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Intelsat’s (NYSE:I) Lovely 712% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think NVR (NYSE:NVR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 525,200 shares to 986,878 shares, valued at $36.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 786,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tesla Analyst: Q2 Print Was Disastrous – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ahead Of Earnings, Analysts Are Divided On Tesla – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Both Facebook And Tesla Surprise The Market – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla: When Records Don’t Matter – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla: Bad Week For Autopilot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $24.46 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,700 shares. Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust Communications invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). St Johns Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 19 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 1,512 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 176 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 30,763 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 429,985 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Discovery Cap Management Ltd Ct has 143,000 shares for 4.17% of their portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ckw Finance Grp has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 33 shares. 2,189 were reported by Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company. Wade G W And reported 1,338 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sterling Global Strategies Ltd Co invested in 1,185 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Kames Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 71,638 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.