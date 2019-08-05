Highline Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) as Stock Price Declined; Apg Asset Management Nv Upped Its Bjs Restaurants (BJRI) Holding by $2.22 Million

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (BJRI) by 232.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 52,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.00% . The institutional investor held 75,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 446,238 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 19/04/2018 – DJ BJ’s Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BJRI); 16/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Rolls Out Mobile Deli Ordering in Massachusetts and Rhode Island; 05/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with Salem Red Sox as an Official Partner; 13/03/2018 BJ’s Wholesale Club to Offer Same-Day Delivery in all Clubs with lnstacart; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club to Raise More Than $400 Million, Value Company at $2 Billion to $3 Billion; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale files for IPO in shifting US retail landscape; 17/05/2018 – CVC-Backed BJ’s Wholesale Club Files for U.S. Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 4.2%

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.95M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 2.01 million shares traded or 15.40% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 72,100 shares to 114,810 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 126,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,700 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 5.71% less from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 32,516 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 10,385 shares. Leuthold Group Limited Company holds 41,425 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 20,088 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services, Colorado-based fund reported 84 shares. Amer Century holds 131,821 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 9,127 shares. State Street holds 595,796 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Mackay Shields Limited Co owns 19,432 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 8,247 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh invested 0.09% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Legal General Gru Public Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Whittier Trust, California-based fund reported 10,440 shares.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $941.06M for 6.35 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 525,200 shares to 986,878 shares, valued at $36.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 316,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,190 activity. $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was sold by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5. Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett And Company owns 30,629 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 1.5% or 130,591 shares. Bamco Ny invested in 0.1% or 213,708 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.08% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Eminence LP owns 1.5% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 879,987 shares. 1,813 were accumulated by Optimum Inv. Palladium Ltd Co holds 0.5% or 60,205 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 7,071 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 251,071 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Samlyn Cap Llc owns 258,341 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp reported 1.46 million shares. Suvretta Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested 1.57% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 367,939 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 2,487 shares.

