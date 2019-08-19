Highline Capital Management Has Decreased Intelsat S A (I) Position by $11.02 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position Has Boosted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 734,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 774,876 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 587,334 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 8,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 29,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 21,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 3.05M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 786,500 shares to 4.04 million shares, valued at $68.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 151,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested in 0.05% or 2,636 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 848,365 shares. Longer Invs Inc reported 45,715 shares. Natixis Advsr LP invested in 132,914 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 7.33 million were reported by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Co. Bessemer Lc has invested 0.18% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Odey Asset Mngmt reported 297,400 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Ltd Llc invested in 10,210 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Communications holds 29,252 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 4,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com reported 0.06% stake. 29,882 are owned by First Allied Advisory Services. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Llc stated it has 600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Diversified Tru Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 30,895 shares to 19,052 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV) by 8,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,003 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.