Highline Capital Management Has Cut Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Position by $9.41 Million; Shareholder Rice Hall James & Associates Raised Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Position

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 10,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 856,660 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.63 million, up from 845,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 69,668 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 241,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 277,183 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, down from 518,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $719.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 76,276 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 33,775 shares to 569,323 shares, valued at $16.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 26,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,826 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12 West Cap Mgmt Lp has 158,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 9,115 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 57,700 shares. 370 were reported by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd. Legal And General Group Public Limited holds 16,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Lc holds 17,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Old West Investment Ltd has invested 0.14% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has 184,513 shares. 43,800 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company invested in 15,992 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 27,301 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 12,585 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 255,043 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 25,912 shares.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 525,200 shares to 986,878 shares, valued at $36.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 53,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

