Highline Capital Management Has Cut Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Goldman Sachs BDC had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of GSBD in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Raymond James. See Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) latest ratings:

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $23.0000 22.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $23 New Target: $21 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $24 New Target: $23 Maintain

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) stake by 46.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 241,183 shares as Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)’s stock declined 56.31%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 277,183 shares with $11.02M value, down from 518,366 last quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc now has $572.42 million valuation. The stock increased 3.66% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 1.09 million shares traded or 27.86% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12 West Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 158,700 shares or 0.51% of the stock. 226,977 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Old West Mgmt Limited Com has 9,665 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 54,640 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,817 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 95,520 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 19,942 shares. 20,240 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Oppenheimer has invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 64,225 shares in its portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 2.43% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Intl Grp Inc holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 26,749 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs has invested 0.02% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Riverhead Ltd invested in 370 shares. The Luxembourg-based Artal Group Sa has invested 1.87% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Among 2 analysts covering Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atara Biotherapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $150.0 Million Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Plan to Initiate Tab-cel® FDA Biologics License Application Submission Next Year – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atara: The Silver Bullet For Multiple Sclerosis – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: MTP, ATRA, IFRX, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $499,736 activity. Ciechanover Isaac E. sold $302,367 worth of stock. On Thursday, June 27 the insider DOBMEIER ERIC bought $39,000. Another trade for 13,975 shares valued at $538,736 was sold by Haqq Christopher.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. The company has market cap of $801.82 million. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. It has a 21.37 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in United States.

The stock increased 1.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.9. About 70,816 shares traded. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) has declined 5.33% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBD News: 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC MAY CUT ASSET COVERAGE REQUIREMENT TO 150%; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC SEEKS HOLDER OK TO CUT ASSET COVERAGE RULE; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC 1Q EPS 46c; 02/05/2018 – Cno Financial Group Buys New 1% Position in Goldman Sachs BDC; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Announces It Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Its Asset Coverage Requirement to 150% and GSAM to Reduce Base Management Fee from 1.5% to 1.0%, If Approved; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC – NET INVESTMENT INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $0.47 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – S&P PLACED GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Places Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. ‘BBB-‘ Rtgs On Watch Neg; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Announces It Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Its Asset Coverage Requirement to 150%