Highline Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by $18.37 Million; Barry Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Stamps Com (STMP) Stake by $1.71 Million

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 8.50% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $62.31. About 914,008 shares traded or 35.51% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 47.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 316,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 978,557 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59M, up from 661,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 1.54M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO DISCLOSES DETAILS OF THE $5.1 BILLION TAXES PAID IN 2017; 23/03/2018 – Rio Tinto sees iron ore market to stay balanced through 2019 -exec; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Driverless Trains Advance, Projects on Track — Commodity Comment; 30/04/2018 – Business Review: BREAKING: ASIC lobs new charges against Rio Tinto, Tom Albanese, Guy Elliott; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to Declare Force Majeure on Certain Rusal Contracts; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS INTENDS TO ‘VIGOROUSLY DEFEND ITSELF’ IN COURT; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 5,655 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 35,226 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd accumulated 43,476 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,351 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 31,111 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn has invested 1.02% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 14,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 4,982 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.01% or 132,521 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 1,240 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 15,109 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 21,700 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 43,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada owns 183 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Com holds 55,467 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 378,007 shares to 180,605 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 609,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72M shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).