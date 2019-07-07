Highline Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by $10.46 Million; Peddock Capital Advisors Increased Holding in Facebook (FB) as Market Value Rose

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 151,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 610,063 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.31M, up from 458,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 370,090 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 2.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma 1Q EPS 62c; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF DTX401 TO BEGIN IN H1 2018, WITH DATA FROM FIRST COHORT EXPECTED IN H2 OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma Ureagenesis Normalized in One Patient and Further Increased by 24 Weeks; 17/04/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – ULTRAGENYX PHARM INC – Biologic License Application (BLA): 761068 April 17, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: First Approved Therapy for XLH in the U.S; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Publication of Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrating that Crysvita® (burosumab) Improved Out; 01/05/2018 – Ultragenyx to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761068 Company: ULTRAGENYX PHARM INC; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX: UREAGENESIS NORMALIZED IN ONE PATIENT, UP BY 24 WKS

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 218.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 1,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook Flops Threaten to Make Its App Fest a Downer This Year; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Renews His Call for Facebook CEO to Testify Before Senate Commerce Committee; 22/05/2018 – APPS WILL NOW ONLY GET LIMITED ACCESS TO INFORMATION -ZUCKERBERG; 26/04/2018 – No Doomsday scenario for Facebook as EU privacy rules kick in; 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal; 16/05/2018 – Facebook: Appreciate the Opportunity for Dialogue, Will Listen to Their Views; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry files lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and lnstagram; 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook; 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook; 30/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 9,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $1.35 million were sold by Stretch Colin. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 1,905 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd has 0.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lbmc Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,757 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.21% or 10,050 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Group Advsrs Ltd Co owns 252 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Granite Point Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 56,250 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 39,281 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Lc accumulated 0.68% or 42,524 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Co has 2,210 shares. Fund holds 0.25% or 211,650 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Incorporated holds 0.05% or 30,050 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 0.84% or 91,100 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 932,668 shares stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 32,357 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,520 shares to 5,108 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,656 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 416,000 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $21.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moderna Inc by 587,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,230 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).