Highline Capital Management Has Boosted Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Position by $6.72 Million; Point72 Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.41 Billion as Shares Rose

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 4.43M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.15M, up from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 1.14M shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 27/04/2018 – Commercial Metals Company Celebrates the Dedication of New Micro Mill in Durant, Oklahoma; 30/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Pierz girls take first at CMC indoor meet; 27/03/2018 – CMC BINARY REDUCTION IN REV WILL BE IMMATERIAL; 22/03/2018 – Commercial Metals 2Q EPS 9c; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-CMC 2185.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q EPS CONT OPS 8C; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – NET OPERATING INCOME FOR SECOND HALF WILL BE MODERATELY ABOVE FIRST HALF AND SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 29/03/2018 – CMC Markets Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Standard Life Equity Income Trust Buys 1% of CMC Markets; 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–CMC VAMC Patient Care Services (Nursing) – 621 I FSS BPA. A-Team Solution

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 98.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 10.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 126,823 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.71 million, down from 10.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 1.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,651 were reported by Orca Invest Management Lc. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd accumulated 75,248 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company has 0.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Trust Commercial Bank holds 8.66% or 18,900 shares. Smith Salley & Associates reported 1.52% stake. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated owns 137,271 shares. Telemus Ltd Company reported 34,847 shares. 4,280 are owned by Winfield Assoc Inc. Alberta Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,370 shares. Wade G W & owns 21,080 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Modera Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,461 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt holds 73,100 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 2,049 shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 462,648 shares to 512,648 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 576,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 292,024 shares to 296,773 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 271,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).