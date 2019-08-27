Highline Capital Management Has Boosted Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Holding; Shorts at QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY ORDINARY SHARES (QUTIF) Lowered By 5.5%

QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had a decrease of 5.5% in short interest. QUTIF’s SI was 10,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.5% from 10,900 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 17 days are for QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:QUTIF)’s short sellers to cover QUTIF’s short positions. It closed at $3.511 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Highline Capital Management Llc increased Commercial Metals Co (CMC) stake by 24.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc acquired 786,500 shares as Commercial Metals Co (CMC)’s stock rose 3.73%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 4.04 million shares with $68.99 million value, up from 3.25M last quarter. Commercial Metals Co now has $1.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 1.02 million shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/04/2018 – Alphamab’s Novel Her-2 Bispecific Antibody KN026 Gains IND Approval in China; CMC Validation of Its Proprietary Bispecific Platform; 12/04/2018 – New CMC Study Shows Digital Behavior is Powered by Culture Across All Demographic Segments; 27/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LTD – U.S. FDA REQUESTED THAT COMPANY PROVIDE ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION IN SUPPORT OF ITS IND APPLICATION FOR COM701 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CMC Sees 2H18 Operating Income Significantly Above Prior Year; 09/04/2018 – Intezyne Promotes Bradford Sullivan, PhD to Director, CMC; 29/05/2018 – MEDIWOUND – FDA AGREED TO RELY ON EXISTING CMC INFORMATION ALREADY AVAILABLE FOR NEXOBRID BY WAY OF CROSS-REFERENCE TO EXISTING NEXOBRID IND FOR BURNS; 09/04/2018 – lntezyne Promotes Bradford Sullivan, PhD to Director, CMC; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys Into Commercial Metals; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMERCIAL METALS CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Company Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated accumulated 880,264 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 264,940 shares stake. Profund Ltd Liability Com has 14,648 shares. 42,529 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Sg Americas Lc holds 0% or 23,686 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 24,565 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 31,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Ellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 16,000 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Us State Bank De reported 0% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 46,830 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited has 233,349 shares. Prudential Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC).

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) stake by 734,807 shares to 774,876 valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 23,700 shares and now owns 1.06M shares. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was reduced too.