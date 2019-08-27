Highline Capital Management Cut Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) as Share Price Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Global Thematic Partners Trimmed Its Position

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 43,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 521,950 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.23M, down from 565,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $166.2. About 10.87M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 59,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 278,858 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.03M, down from 338,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $9.21 during the last trading session, reaching $251.3. About 1.99 million shares traded or 42.77% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 786,500 shares to 4.04M shares, valued at $68.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 151,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 12.98 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 372,574 shares to 6.72M shares, valued at $53.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 62,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).