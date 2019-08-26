Highline Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE); Mastec (MTZ) Stock Value Rose While Tygh Capital Management Cut Holding

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 151,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 610,063 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.31M, up from 458,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 204,467 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results and DMC Review from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DTX301, an Invest; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 07/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX 1Q CASH & OTHER $571.3M; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – UREAGENESIS NORMALIZED IN ONE PATIENT AND FURTHER INCREASED BY 24 WEEKS; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SAYS FDA OK’ED IND FOR DTX401 IN GSDIA; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX – IN DTX301 COHORT 1, AS OF FEB 15, THERE WERE NO INFUSION-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS & NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX TO ADVANCE STUDY TO SECOND, HIGHER-DOSE COHORT; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma Ureagenesis Normalized in One Patient and Further Increased by 24 Weeks; 17/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF CRYSVITA TO ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 71.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 255,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 103,422 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 358,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 445,237 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn accumulated 0.02% or 4,530 shares. Us State Bank De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.04% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 962 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Mercer Advisers. Blackrock holds 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 7.81 million shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.01% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard stated it has 5.92 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 273 were reported by Cwm Lc. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 92,390 shares. Principal Financial Grp has invested 0.04% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 351,121 shares stake. Moreover, Bb&T Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Llc stated it has 5,402 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Thompson Inv Mgmt invested in 8,955 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc A by 13,518 shares to 200,205 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albany Intl Corp Cl A (NYSE:AIN) by 32,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Asgn Inc.

