Highlander Capital Management Upped Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $25.31 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 529,855 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 800.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 27,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 30,630 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 14,437 shares to 50,791 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,040 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance" on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "CVS Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance" published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha" on May 03, 2019.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 620 shares to 205,783 shares, valued at $241.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 18,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.78M shares, and cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Aon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Insurance Labor Study Indicates Challenging Recruitment Environment – Business Wire" published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019.