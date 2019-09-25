Highlander Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Republic Services (RSG) as Shares Rose; Hbk Sorce Advisory Lifted Position in General Mls (GIS) as Valuation Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.26. About 400,207 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 172.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 7,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 11,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $842,000, up from 4,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 982,811 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05M for 24.79 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Georgia Teamsters Go On Strike At Republic Services – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 11,625 shares to 42,255 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (The).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,492 are owned by Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Punch Associate Incorporated has 0.57% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Regions Financial accumulated 0.14% or 148,287 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 8,658 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,220 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability holds 6,635 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 3,630 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.05% or 79,583 shares. Clean Yield Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 68,928 shares. Ifrah Fincl Service invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Walleye Trading has 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 8,751 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 34,138 shares. Davenport And Llc holds 0% or 2,600 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.12% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada holds 23,632 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Jnba Advisors stated it has 14,259 shares. Field Main Natl Bank invested 0.18% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Pa accumulated 398,145 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 2.62 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 0.31% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Caprock Grp Inc Inc accumulated 10,132 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com has invested 0.18% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Accredited Investors stated it has 173,772 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% or 8,082 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0.11% or 1.07 million shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated stated it has 246,602 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) LP holds 14,400 shares. Headinvest Limited Com holds 4,693 shares.