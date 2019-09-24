Highlander Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Republic Services (RSG) as Shares Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Lowered Position by $303,298

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $87.08. About 747,590 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 47,475 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61M, down from 49,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 5.42 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 28,702 shares to 290,187 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 121,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital World Invsts stated it has 15.92M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Spc Finance Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Raymond James Assoc owns 3.37 million shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 104,148 shares. Osterweis Capital has invested 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dearborn Limited Liability accumulated 303,332 shares or 2.58% of the stock. Rowland And Counsel Adv owns 72,349 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 926,841 were accumulated by Natixis. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp holds 171,674 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has 3.19 million shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Liberty Capital Mgmt invested in 0.5% or 7,948 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.27% or 10.54M shares in its portfolio. Svcs Of America reported 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc has invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Prn) by 470,000 shares to 640,000 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 84,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.02 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.