Highlander Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Celgene (CELG) as Share Price Declined; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Upped Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake by $4.80 Million as Stock Value Declined

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198,000, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 3.94 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 02/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.57% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 44.06M shares traded or 102.90% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 07/03/2018 – TEVA – NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $2.3 BLN INDEBTEDNESS UNDER U.S. DOLLAR AND JAPANESE YEN TERM LOAN AGREEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 26/03/2018 – TEVA – LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA DELAYED-RELEASE TABLETS, 1.2 G, IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH – AGREEMENT TO RELEASE TEVA FROM OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS PURSUANT TO 2012 AGREEMENT CONCERNING TRANSFER OF CO’S RIGHTS IN AND TO PRIDOPIDINE; 13/03/2018 – Teva rebuffs EU pay-for-delay charge at hearing; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 23/05/2018 – Teva Confirms September PDUFA Date for Fremanezumab; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc by 47,100 shares to 79,450 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 27,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,630 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Company invested in 20,280 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Channing Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Peoples Fincl Svcs has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 80 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank Trust holds 3,448 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt owns 0.15% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 10,642 shares. Lpl Limited Liability owns 121,131 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Co reported 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Woodstock reported 93,605 shares. Indexiq Advsr Llc reported 2.12% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Daiwa Securities Inc has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 194 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.26% or 4.16 million shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability reported 80,694 shares.