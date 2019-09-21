Highlander Capital Management Stake in Republic Services (RSG) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; D L Carlson Investment Group Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $478,420 as Stock Declined

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 1.17 million shares traded or 12.13% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 6,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,263 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, down from 40,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22 million shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv owns 126,948 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Blair William And Il stated it has 29,495 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 9,038 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 812,901 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H And Com has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Qs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 62,762 shares. Matarin Management Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 48,997 shares. Oppenheimer And Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Price T Rowe Md holds 0.08% or 6.69M shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Lc owns 86,745 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc reported 326,197 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 10,122 shares stake. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.64% or 45,450 shares in its portfolio. Homrich And Berg owns 8,434 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 8,472 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.14 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,600 shares to 10,625 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 84,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Prn).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,390 shares to 31,903 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Southeast Asset stated it has 0.61% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Roffman Miller Pa invested 1.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Abner Herrman And Brock Lc invested in 0.59% or 54,128 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,388 shares. Rbo & Ltd reported 150,358 shares stake. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ims Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 63,546 were reported by First City Management Inc. Cullinan Associates Incorporated holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 239,871 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 99,367 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated has 170,439 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Epoch Invest Prtn holds 2.13 million shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. M Kraus & Communication accumulated 17,303 shares. Finance Advantage holds 6,856 shares.