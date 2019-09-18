Highlander Capital Management Stake in Oracle (ORCL) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; Vident Investment Advisory Cut Position in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by $2.34 Million

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 2.82M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 83.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 26,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 5,400 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $473,000, down from 32,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 683,428 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 27/04/2018 – United Airlines Increases Economic Stake in Azul to 8.0%; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO: NEW EMPLOYEE TRAINING STRESSING SAFETY, CARING; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Expects to Take Delivery of Two More 737 MAX 9 Aircraft This Month; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS ALREADY HAD STARTED INSPECTION ON JET ENGINES; 27/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – WILL EXTEND SEASONAL SERVICE BETWEEN SAN FRANCISCO AND AUCKLAND TO YEAR-ROUND BEGINNING APRIL 2019; 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Chicago Aviation security officer fired over passenger dragging sues city, United Airlines; 21/05/2018 – United Continental Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – UAL SAYS BOARD TO ELECT NEW, INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

