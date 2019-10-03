Highlander Capital Management Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Increased by $627,750; S Muoio & Company Cut Holding in Centurylink (CTL) by $5.50 Million as Market Value Rose

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 80.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 120,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, down from 620,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 6.37 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.04M for 8.95 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. 37,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T.