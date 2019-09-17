Highlander Capital Management Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Has Boosted by $333,700 as Stock Price Rose; Oasis Pete New (OAS) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $773,730 as Market Valuation Declined

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 154,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 2.01M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.39 million, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.48% or $0.455 during the last trading session, reaching $4.345. About 8.73 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 3550% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 3.33M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 239,438 shares or 0.02% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) accumulated 0.21% or 80,000 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc owns 76,644 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 2.15M shares. Cwm Ltd Llc stated it has 94,118 shares. Mairs And Pwr Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 914,455 shares. Kessler Investment Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 28,771 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 69,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dupont Cap Management invested in 41,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 400,000 are owned by Moore Capital Management Limited Partnership. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 71,458 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 1.10 million shares. Amer Intll Grp reported 727,213 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 146,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 41,010 shares.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.22M for 108.63 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.