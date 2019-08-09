Highlander Capital Management Position in Stryker (SYK) Has Cut as Share Price Rose; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stock Price Declined While Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Lowered Its Stake by $2.25 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.37. About 610,915 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 29/03/2018 – Kingston Technology Company, Inc. vs Polaris Innovations Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 31/05/2018 – Polaris at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 4 TO 6 PCT; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 27,800 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 31,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $217.79. About 1.17M shares traded or 12.34% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $99.11 million for 14.43 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 4,344 were reported by Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc. Amp accumulated 21,992 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,566 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 26 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Kbc Gp Nv owns 6,217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny reported 46,201 shares. Numerixs Invest has invested 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.07% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 13,426 shares. Alphamark Lc accumulated 245 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0% or 16,770 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial has 33,874 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc reported 252,585 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,901 shares to 36,887 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc.