Highlander Capital Management Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG)

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 8.98M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 6,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 507,785 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.68 million, up from 500,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $123.63. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 11,625 shares to 42,255 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 84,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 6,079 shares to 112,342 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,020 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

