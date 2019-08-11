Highlander Capital Management Position in Automatic Data Processing Com (ADP) Has Trimmed by $397,659; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder First Washington Has Trimmed by $1.10 Million Its Stake

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 8,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 2.11M shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 09/05/2018 – This Amazon exec thinks taxing corporations to combat rising gentrification and homelessness is “super dangerous.”; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn) by 405,000 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 47,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.64 million activity. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567 on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 was sold by Ayala John.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 51,340 shares to 208,959 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 479,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings.