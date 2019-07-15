Highlander Capital Management Maintains Stake in Fedex (FDX); Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Somerville Kurt F Has Upped Position by $450,954

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.31 million shares traded or 52.00% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,615 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87M, up from 102,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Com reported 8,603 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Capital has 108,854 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can accumulated 163,503 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 8,553 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset accumulated 7,948 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 18,503 are owned by Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Com. Ami Asset Mgmt reported 152,313 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has invested 0.5% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Barclays Plc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Company reported 68,497 shares stake. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 1.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 2,447 are held by Hamel Inc. London Communications Of Virginia invested in 471,421 shares. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 43,497 shares. Northstar Group Incorporated Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,302 shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 4,600 shares to 12,662 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,100 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old West Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mufg Americas has 474,785 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. First Personal Services holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,603 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 0.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,600 shares. Park Oh stated it has 258,599 shares. Gladius Management LP has 70,053 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edgar Lomax Com Va reported 131,908 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. First United National Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 14,368 shares. Whitnell And holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,258 shares. First Commonwealth Pa holds 24,092 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 2,200 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 25,378 shares. 700,000 are owned by Highfields Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability has invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,021 shares to 159,327 shares, valued at $16.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,471 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.