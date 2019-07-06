Highlander Capital Management Lowered Position in Lakeland Bancorp Com (LBAI) as Valuation Declined; Korea Investment Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $32.69 Million

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (LBAI) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 161,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 53,511 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 294,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.44 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banc Funds Lc holds 1.58% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 827,400 shares. Northern accumulated 1.26 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 18,045 shares. Verus Finance Ptnrs Incorporated owns 10,019 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan holds 35,600 shares. Legal General Gp Pcl reported 8,849 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Com owns 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 370 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.19% or 275,000 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Company holds 0% or 40,604 shares. Prudential holds 152,880 shares. Private Advisor Ltd holds 15,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company accumulated 17,421 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 42,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Lc holds 1,937 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $43,303 activity.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc by 47,100 shares to 79,450 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn).

Analysts await Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. LBAI’s profit will be $17.65M for 11.71 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.90% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $225,500 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, January 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,196 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc. Waddell And Reed Finance invested in 0.32% or 1.17 million shares. 75,898 were reported by Welch & Forbes Limited Liability. Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 344,748 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank &, a Iowa-based fund reported 45,482 shares. Moreover, Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc has 2.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 4.41 million shares. Cannell Peter B Company accumulated 427,150 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,412 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First State Bank Of Mount Dora Investment Svcs holds 1.81% or 37,072 shares. Navellier Associate invested in 2,528 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cleararc stated it has 42,019 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has 1.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp has 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 174,864 shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 44,777 shares to 162,403 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843,398 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).