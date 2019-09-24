Highlander Capital Management Lowered Its Republic Services (RSG) Holding by $516,000; Stock Price Rose; Teleflex (TFX) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 1,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, down from 7,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $351.2. About 3,274 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.25. About 19,110 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,500 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI).

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. TFX’s profit will be $127.60 million for 31.81 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.