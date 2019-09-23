Highlander Capital Management Lowered Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake By $492,180; Shorts at Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Lowered By 0.71%

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 17.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 1,245 shares with $2.36M value, down from 1,505 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $883.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 2.65M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) had a decrease of 0.71% in short interest. SEDG’s SI was 4.98 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.71% from 5.02M shares previously. With 634,400 avg volume, 8 days are for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s short sellers to cover SEDG’s short positions. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.87. About 1.01M shares traded. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has risen 23.08% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SEDG News: 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Net $35.7M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $220M-$230M; 27/03/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $45; 03/05/2018 – SolarEdge Launching Grid Services and Virtual Power Plant Solution; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Rev $209.9M; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 80C; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q REV. $209.9M, EST. $204.6M; 16/03/2018 SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPON CLOSING OF AGREEMENT, ABOUT 100 OF GAMATRONIC’S EMPLOYEES WILL BE REHIRED AS SOLAREDGE EMPLOYEES

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2334’s average target is 30.73% above currents $1785.3 stock price. Amazon had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parus (Uk) reported 2,810 shares. Ami Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 283 shares. Benin holds 1,313 shares. Polar Llp owns 142,700 shares. Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 601 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 48,282 shares. Montag A & Associates has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Sumitomo Life Ins Com has 2.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,946 shares. Barometer Mgmt owns 278 shares. Sands Mngmt Lc invested in 7.22% or 1.28 million shares. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 1.9% or 4,112 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And accumulated 1,951 shares. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 623 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,292 shares. Pinnacle Fin Partners, Tennessee-based fund reported 11,282 shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased Kraft Heinz Company (The) stake by 11,890 shares to 27,464 valued at $852,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Cnx Resources Corporation stake by 84,300 shares and now owns 198,400 shares. Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.03 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.31 billion. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 39.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.

Among 3 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies has $10000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $76.25’s average target is -15.16% below currents $89.87 stock price. SolarEdge Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 22. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 20. JP Morgan maintained SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight” rating.