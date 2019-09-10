Highlander Capital Management Lifted Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.44 Million; American Money Management Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $2.34 Million

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.54. About 5.36M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 800.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 27,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 30,630 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 7.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (CVS), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) & SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) – Class Action Alert – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Stockhouse” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: Trading Near Historic Lows Here – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: What Is Going On Here? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,501 shares to 5,900 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,612 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arga Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, City Co has 0.44% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 28,672 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.08% stake. Parametric Port Assocs Lc, Washington-based fund reported 4.30M shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 16,220 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Citizens And Northern owns 38,547 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank And has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,227 shares. Blume Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 92,015 shares. Somerset Tru Company stated it has 758 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Com New York invested in 3,713 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Limited invested 1.44% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 24,461 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Calamos Lc invested in 0.08% or 251,903 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 1.02% or 79,493 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Llc owns 76,113 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Llc Dc owns 230,632 shares. Pictet National Bank & Trust Trust holds 2.15% or 44,205 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Group reported 2,513 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,608 shares. Sit Inv Associate owns 133,460 shares. 378,847 were reported by Rothschild Communication Asset Mgmt Us Inc. Lpl Financial Limited Company owns 808,758 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Girard Prtnrs Limited invested 1.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First American Bankshares owns 93,125 shares. 15,260 are owned by Fdx Advsr Inc. Yhb Inc holds 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 93,633 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,393 shares to 37,430 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 41,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,210 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Idx (IVV).