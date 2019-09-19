Highlander Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) as Market Value Rose; Athena Capital Advisors Cut Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) as Stock Declined

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 3550% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 2.13 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 18,763 shares as the company's stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 28,144 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $460,000, down from 46,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $53.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 1.82M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Principal Gru has 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 212,972 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company holds 0.64% or 506,150 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 625,935 are held by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp owns 0.36% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 594,240 shares. Los Angeles Equity reported 89,644 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Piedmont owns 14,344 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.06% or 161,043 shares. 66,988 were reported by Profund Advsrs. Fukoku Mutual Life Communications reported 3,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Grp, a Maine-based fund reported 378,901 shares. Capital World holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 56.05M shares.