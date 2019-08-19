Highlander Capital Management Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Sandy Spring Bank Trimmed Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $3.32 Million; Market Value Declined

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 41,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 59,761 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, down from 101,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.67. About 5.73 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 800.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 27,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 30,630 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $61.42. About 6.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Value Etf (IUSV) by 12,438 shares to 281,008 shares, valued at $15.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 5,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2024 Corp Etf.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.34 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.