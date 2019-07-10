Highlander Capital Management Lifted At&T (T) Stake by $492,931; Bruni J V & Company Stake in American Tower New (AMT) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 15,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,887 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 20,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 18.55 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video)

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $211.52. About 1.43M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 85,096 shares. Schulhoff & Co Incorporated reported 101,387 shares stake. Freestone Liability invested in 0.02% or 9,106 shares. Albion Finance Group Incorporated Ut invested 0.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.3% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 5.14M are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Mgmt reported 5,844 shares. Andra Ap holds 47,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ameritas Partners accumulated 172,220 shares. California-based Karp Capital Mngmt has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bouchey Gru accumulated 15,010 shares. Wealth Architects, a California-based fund reported 9,005 shares. Kistler invested in 51,201 shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A accumulated 0.71% or 124,692 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0% or 24,646 shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,500 shares to 27,800 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,800 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, January 18. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Tuesday, January 22.