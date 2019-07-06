Highlander Capital Management Increases Stake in Fedex (FDX); Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Market Value Rose While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Its Stake

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,285 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 85,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $129.79. About 665,186 shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $161.97. About 957,793 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 151,200 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $17.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,351 shares to 62,828 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,900 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Fund Mgmt, France-based fund reported 77,245 shares. 20,950 were accumulated by River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. Mariner Llc has invested 0.31% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Allstate has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Scotia Capital invested in 0.16% or 70,181 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 11,112 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co holds 0.16% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 1.57 million shares. Sumitomo Life invested in 0.18% or 7,195 shares. The Kansas-based Waddell Reed has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc owns 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 9,830 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.9% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Johnson Invest Counsel reported 10,753 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 887,128 shares.