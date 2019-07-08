Highlander Capital Management Increases Position in At&T (T); Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Position Upped by Van Den Berg Management I Inc

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 15,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,887 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 20,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 17.64 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 205,457 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Altra: Christian Storch Will Remain CFO; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Powe; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 80,842 shares to 91,753 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 116,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 870,555 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altra Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AIMC – GlobeNewswire” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Altra Industrial (AIMC) Q1 Earnings Top, Margins Improve – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Micron Technology, Quidel, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Altra Industrial Motion, USG, and Equity Lifestyle Properties â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Stock: Look for a Rally If Tariff Risk Falls – Profit Confidential” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Like Bargains – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of owns 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 282 shares. 4.28 million were reported by Blackrock Incorporated. Macquarie Gru holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 1.94 million shares. Cap Ww Investors holds 0.01% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 453,804 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Gp Llp holds 0.01% or 1.56M shares. Castleark Lc owns 0.23% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 201,027 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,656 shares. 10,509 were reported by Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company. Citadel Limited Co accumulated 1.92M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com stated it has 1.94M shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 5,117 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Department Mb Financial Bank N A reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cibc stated it has 0.64% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ntv Asset Limited Liability Company reported 135,319 shares stake. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc accumulated 4.63M shares. 96,670 are owned by Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) L P. Letko Brosseau & Associates Incorporated invested in 1.86% or 5.95M shares. Exchange Capital invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 793,041 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Murphy Mngmt invested in 0.61% or 127,749 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors holds 9,745 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Lc owns 38,983 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 556.65 million shares. Regal Limited Company reported 243,110 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Professional Advisory reported 12,360 shares. Capital Advsrs reported 1,545 shares stake.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 58% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AT&T Option Trades Suggest ‘Risk-Off’ Positioning Ahead Of Next Week – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T has tentative new labor deals with CWA – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “AT&T Stock Slides as Investors Mull Its Streaming Plans – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,600 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $198,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,040 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.