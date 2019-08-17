Highlander Capital Management Increases Holding in Fedex (FDX); As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Boosted Position by $809,734

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 15,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 64,549 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 49,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: USPS’ Pension Problems May Have Long-Term Competitive Impact; Will The Cookie Crumble For CPG Companies? – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon Wants All SMB Logistics Business, By Any Means Necessary – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,900 shares to 23,040 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,828 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The California-based Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 896,762 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Trust Invest Advsr accumulated 1.12% or 5,235 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Department has invested 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.26% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1.01 million shares. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 13,858 shares. Gfs Advsrs Llc holds 10,480 shares. Mason Street Limited Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 34,262 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Company has 0.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 1.74% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 2,527 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Signature Limited Company invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 2,695 were reported by Nine Masts Cap Limited.

