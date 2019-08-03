Highlander Capital Management Increases Holding in At&T (T); Verity Asset Management Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $1.11 Million as Share Value Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 15,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 36,887 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 20,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97 million shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Completes Acquisition of Array Biopharma (ARRY) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Gp holds 0.69% or 44,653 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc reported 14.67 million shares. Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.89% or 89,084 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Co invested in 58,696 shares or 1.16% of the stock. The Virginia-based Greylin Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Orleans Cap Mgmt La reported 92,292 shares. White Pine Invest holds 144,604 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. S&Co Inc holds 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 28,941 shares. Family Firm Inc reported 5,476 shares. Hgk Asset Incorporated holds 14,500 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Crestwood Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 23,424 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 93,544 shares. Cap Advsr Ok holds 0.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 70,682 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.28% or 23,929 shares.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares to 29,018 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 11,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,500 shares to 27,800 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,612 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).