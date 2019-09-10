Highlander Capital Management Increased Its Fedex (FDX) Position by $343,900; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10.01 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90B, up from 8.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $951.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $215.08. About 25.50 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $171.66. About 1.92M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 2.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 657,100 shares. Moreover, Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh has 2.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lathrop Investment invested in 0.39% or 6,946 shares. The New York-based Valicenti Advisory Ser has invested 5.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.04M shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc stated it has 52,472 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd invested in 1.68% or 390,659 shares. First Washington Corp reported 19,428 shares. Miles Cap invested in 11,178 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 55,639 shares. Alaska Permanent Capital Management holds 1,157 shares. Capstone Fin Advisors Incorporated accumulated 50,931 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa holds 27,981 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.02% or 122,159 shares in its portfolio.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares to 18,984 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,900 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.