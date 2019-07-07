Highlander Capital Management Holds Holding in Fedex (FDX); As Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Share Price Declined, Alpine Investment Management Raised Its Position

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 158,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.22M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.25 million, up from 5.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 159,168 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 21.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 10/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Window Cleaning Services – RFP 2018-10-CL; 09/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018 (S); 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE SAYS TRANSPORTATION HEADWINDS WILL CONTINUE TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT PROFITABILITY IN COMING MONTHS BUT TO LESSER EXTENT; 13/03/2018 – Dynamic Energy Awarded One-Third of MA SMART Program’s RFP; 26/03/2018 – St Louis County: Children Service Fund Strategic Planning Consultant Services – RFP 2018-22-TP; 03/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING LTD RSG.AX – TO SECURE A 27% INTEREST IN LONCOR RESOURCES INC; 16/04/2018 – St Louis County: Scanning of Construction Records Services for Division of Code Enforcement – RFP #2018-17-PR; 04/05/2018 – PREPA CEO HIGGINS EXPECT RFP FOR PRIVATIZATION IN 12-18 MONTHS; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: RFp on Suprascapular N. Versus RFp on Suprascapular N. and Circumflex in the Treatment of Painful Shoulder

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $161.97. About 1.10 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: ANOTHER EXPLOSION: Sources say the package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, and; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,900 shares to 23,040 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 23,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,727 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “TranzAct Technologies Joins BiTA To Promote Blockchain In The Supply Chain – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx CEO hammers at trade policies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.09% or 51,529 shares. Legal & General Gru Plc reported 1.57M shares stake. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,308 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt has invested 0.31% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Regions holds 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 45,098 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 49,320 shares. Hanson Doremus Mgmt has 1,707 shares. Moreover, Kj Harrison And Partners Inc has 0.27% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,200 shares. Dubuque Bankshares & Tru Communications invested in 40,373 shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited Co accumulated 2,785 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt holds 0.37% or 10,516 shares. Atria Limited Company has invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 21,782 are held by Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company. 7,710 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0.08% or 163,503 shares in its portfolio.