Highlander Capital Management Holding in Fedex (FDX) Has Upped as Market Value Declined; Groesbeck Investment Management Holding in Cdw Com Com (CDW) Decreased as Share Price Rose

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (CDW) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 59,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.39. About 535,101 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW)

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.38 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 20,100 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,728 shares in its portfolio. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,735 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 1.62% or 29,665 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has 0.37% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 45,201 shares. First Dallas Secs holds 6,133 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 36,901 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management invested in 85,000 shares. Essex Investment Management Communication Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 135 shares. Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability Corp owns 6,103 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Lc has 0.09% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 275,194 shares. 80,570 are owned by Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Com. Bowen Hanes And Inc accumulated 1.39% or 172,608 shares. Lord Abbett Lc stated it has 28,300 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 14,437 shares to 50,791 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,828 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10,508 shares to 44,822 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning stated it has 2,816 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0.11% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 299,066 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 164,791 were reported by Brandywine Inv Limited Liability Corporation. Sei Invs Communication, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 140,133 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd holds 0.03% or 313,064 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1.62M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Lp owns 92,016 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.03% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 69,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.49% or 3.60M shares. 19 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company reported 21,870 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Invest Management Corp has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has 1.54 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners owns 49,732 shares.

