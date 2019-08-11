Highlander Capital Management Holding In Cvs Health (CVS) Was Has Increased; City Holding Company Position in Apple Com (AAPL) Upped as Valuation Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 800.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 27,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 30,630 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength

City Holding Company increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, up from 40,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,800 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,612 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).