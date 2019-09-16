Highlander Capital Management Has Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Stake; Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Has Upped Its Position by $521,500

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $149.18. About 337,607 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920,000, up from 3,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $180.4. About 3.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 37,030 shares to 360,641 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 0.31% or 23,010 shares. Numerixs Incorporated stated it has 5,850 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 2,200 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,663 shares. Alberta Inv Management holds 1,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Frontier Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.45% or 395,878 shares. Redmile Gp Ltd reported 0.73% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Liability Corp holds 756,275 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 6,624 shares. 95,989 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Tru Of Vermont owns 113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polar Cap Llp accumulated 0.1% or 73,800 shares. Hsbc Public Llc has 37,346 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 103,850 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 458,340 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cap Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 1,758 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Logan Cap Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,555 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 11,745 shares stake. Moneta Grp Incorporated Advsrs Ltd holds 1,557 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 141,885 shares. 51,826 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 7.99M shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 6,013 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1,335 shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset has 0.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,470 shares.