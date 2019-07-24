Highlander Capital Management Has Raised Its Fedex (FDX) Position by $343,900 as Valuation Declined; As Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Abner Herrman & Brock Trimmed by $1.19 Million Its Holding

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $176.01. About 2.63 million shares traded or 16.16% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 20,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,646 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58 million, down from 181,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.38. About 2.01M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 06/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 29/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Civitas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 19,164 shares to 24,434 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. MERINO JOHN L sold $419,160 worth of stock or 2,300 shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,800 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.