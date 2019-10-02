Highlander Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Republic Services (RSG) by $516,000; Halliburton Co (HAL) Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Upped Stake

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 405,359 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 232.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 255,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 364,780 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, up from 109,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 6.41M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.09% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 259,527 shares. Rwwm holds 0.39% or 16,034 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Savant Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Cleararc Cap Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 3,361 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 224,544 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). The New York-based Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel owns 34,273 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Pggm Invs reported 403,333 shares stake. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 22,393 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 3,630 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Sun Life Fincl has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 174 shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation by 84,300 shares to 198,400 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (The).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “With This ETF, Trash Glitters – ETF Trends” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investing In Trash (Republic Services) Is The Best Long-Term Decision You Can Make – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “These “Safe Haven” Stocks Aren’t Worth the Cost Today – The Motley Fool” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Georgia Teamsters Go On Strike At Republic Services – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services Launches Recycling Simplified Education Program For Grades Pre-K Through 12 – CSRwire.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05M for 24.36 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum holds 5,223 shares. Axa accumulated 94,110 shares. Ent Fincl invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Amp Capital Investors Limited has 407,749 shares. Nordea Mgmt holds 0.02% or 318,105 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 188,904 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 84,307 were accumulated by Synovus Fin Corporation. Captrust Financial stated it has 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fiduciary Tru owns 46,855 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg, New York-based fund reported 217,546 shares. Moreover, Laurion Cap Limited Partnership has 0.2% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Commerce Savings Bank owns 22,666 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 8.11 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 374,055 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 2.28M shares in its portfolio.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 25,015 shares to 19,052 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,762 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).