Highlander Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Cvs Health (CVS); As Comcast New (CMCSA) Shares Rose, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Boosted Holding by $4.38 Million

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 89.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 106,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 14.42M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 26/04/2018 – TCI IS SAID TO EXIT COMCAST, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 800.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 27,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,630 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,025 shares to 25,130 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,662 shares, and cut its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.77M shares to 33,175 shares, valued at $14.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,455 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were sold by Murdock Daniel C..