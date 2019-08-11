Highlander Capital Management Has Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $1.44 Million as Stock Declined; Dycom Inds (DY) Stock Value Rose While First Washington Increased Position

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 800.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 27,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 30,630 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.69M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 22,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 76,405 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 53,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 272,518 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 40,310 shares to 64,760 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 11,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,085 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,201 shares to 31,065 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,612 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares.

